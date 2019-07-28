World TT junior players train in Salalah

MUSCAT, July 28 –

The junior paddlers from across the world are actively participating in the ITTF Hopes and Cadets Week & Challenge Oman 2019 — an international camp for junior players in Salalah. The camp started on Thursday and will continue until Wednesday at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah.

All players will have their fifth day of programme on Monday as all of them completed seven training sessions so far. The programme will conclude on Wednesday with a mini tournament among all the paddlers to select the top winners who will represent the ITTF team in the World Hopes and Cadets Challenge.

ITTF Hopes and Cadets Week & Challenge (Oman 2019) is a great opportunity for the local paddlers represented by Ahmed al Riyami and Hoor al Jassasi to play against the top players in this age category and gain the required experience. Also, the camp is the best environment for paddlers to exchange their skills and technical tactics. Besides to that, the period of the camp which will last for one full week is sufficient duration to come out with top technical results that will benefit the local teams of each player.

The high-profile camp — which targets players who are under 12 years — is under supervise of a dedicated technical team from ITTF who are representing the training sessions in the initial days of the camp. Beside to the comprehensive morning and evening training sessions, Omani coaches had attended alongside to the professional training team to gain the required experience and learn from this opportunity. The first course was an educational session on Friday while Sunday’s course focuses on nutrition. Several special sessions on delivering the right technical skills for the junior players were also being conducted.

The Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) in coordination with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has provided top professional technical learning platform for the paddlers and coaches. The technical team who are delivering the contents of the camp are former champions and owners of different tournaments. Therefore, the participated players are learning from top technical personalities which add a lot to their technical levels.

In addition to that, the camp will include a mini tournament among the participating players on Wednesday. The aim of the tournament is to examine the skills learned by the players and also to select the best players to represent the ITTF team in the world junior competition under the name ‘ The international camp team’. The selected players will have a special technical development programme too.

As many as 32 players from all the continents including: Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, Antarctica, Australia and North America are taking part in this edition of the camp. All the players had completed their qualification stages starting from nation level, then regional and finally at the continental level.

