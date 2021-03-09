World Test final moved to Southampton

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June has been moved from Lord’s to Southampton because of the pandemic, Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly said. The inaugural championship’s final had long been planned for Lord’s, known as the ‘home of cricket’, in London. But Ganguly told Indian media that Southampton’s Ageas Bowl was preferred because the venue has a built-in hotel. The date of the final has not yet been announced. “I’m looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton,” Ganguly said.