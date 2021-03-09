Cricket Sports 

World Test final moved to Southampton

Oman Observer

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June has been moved from Lord’s to Southampton because of the pandemic, Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly said. The inaugural championship’s final had long been planned for Lord’s, known as the ‘home of cricket’, in London. But Ganguly told Indian media that Southampton’s Ageas Bowl was preferred because the venue has a built-in hotel. The date of the final has not yet been announced. “I’m looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton,” Ganguly said.

You May Also Like

Woods within striking distance of first win since 2013 at Valspar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Woods within striking distance of first win since 2013 at Valspar

Coach Talib calls up probables for domestic camp

Adil Al Balushi Comments Off on Coach Talib calls up probables for domestic camp

Wozniacki, Kerber off to fast start at Wuhan Open

Oman Observer Comments Off on Wozniacki, Kerber off to fast start at Wuhan Open