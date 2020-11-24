World ramps up vaccine preparations

PARIS: Hopes over COVID-19 vaccines have given a boost to virus-weary citizens across the globe in recent days, but the disease remains rampant and world leaders are urging people to be patient.

Governments have scaled up preparations for any vaccine, with the EU on Tuesday announcing a sixth contract to reserve doses — this time for up to 160 million from US giant Moderna.

“Every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said. Even once a vaccine becomes available, any return to normality for a global economy ravaged by the pandemic seems a long way off. The boss of Australia’s Qantas also on Tuesday said proof of vaccination will likely become the only way people will be allowed to fly. Aviation has been particularly hard-hit, with the global industry body IATA estimating that airline revenue will plunge 60 per cent.

Despite the vaccine optimism, the world is still engulfed in the unprecedented health crisis which has infected almost 58.9 million people and left nearly 1.4 million dead. But an easing in infection rates in parts of Europe has led some countries to start easing of restrictions. — AFP

