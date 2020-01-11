World leaders pay homage to peacemaker

MUSCAT: Several world leaders have offered their condolences to the Omani Government and its people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In a statement, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Sultan of Oman. He was an exceptionally wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously. He will be remembered for his devotion to the development of Oman into a stable and prosperous nation and as the father of the nation who sought to improve the lives of the Omani people. I had the pleasure of meeting His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and was struck by his commitment to peace and understanding between nations and between faiths. He leaves a profound legacy, not only in Oman but across the region too. “The UK is a proud friend and enduring partner of Oman, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Omani people.”

Former US president George W Bush said: “Laura and I are saddened by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Sultan of Oman. He was a stable force in the Middle East and a strong US ally. His Majesty had a vision for a modern, prosperous, and peaceful Oman, and he willed that vision into reality. Laura and I are fortunate to have visited him in Muscat last fall. We enjoyed his grand hospitality, and we saw how his able leadership improved education, healthcare and the arts throughout the beautiful country of Oman. We send our sincere condolences to the Omani people on this mournful day.”

Meanwhile the US Embassy in Muscat, said: “We offer deepest condolences and sympathy to His Majesty’s family and to the people of the Sultanate of Oman. His steadfast leadership embodied his sincerity, his generosity, his tolerance, and his deep love for his country. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos will be missed not only by the people of Oman but also by his friends and admirers the world over, including in the United States.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has sent a message of condolence and sympathies to the people of the Sultanate following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, said: “I extend our deepest condolences to people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He was a visionary and transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state. Oman has lost a beloved leader and Pakistan a close, trusted friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Dutch Embassy in Oman said: “We would like to express our sincerest condolences to the Royal family, government and people of Oman on the sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Throughout his 50 years of reign, he set an example of wisdom and leadership guiding the nation to an era of peace and prosperity.”

The Germany Embassy in Muscat said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Our deepest condolences go to the family and the people of Oman. Under the wise leadership of His Majesty Oman transformed into a country of peace, tolerance, and prosperity. His Majesty was a true friend of Germany.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said: “The death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a “loss for the region” and expressed hopes that relations between the two nations will grow under his successor.

“We offer our dear neighbour Oman our condolences… (and) we congratulate it for its selection of His Majesty Haitham bin Tareq as Sultan, hoping our relations grow as they have before and that the future draws inspiration from the past.”

