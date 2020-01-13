World leaders mourn loss of ‘wise friend’

PRESIDENT XI: AN OLD FRIEND TO THE CHINESE PEOPLE

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, President Xi expressed on behalf of him, the government and the friendly people of China, sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He said that His Majesty was a wise leader to the Sultanate who remarkably contributed in the nation-building.

The President of China also hailed the major role of the Sultan in maintaining security and stability of the Middle East and the Gulf. He said that the Sultan was an old friend to the Chinese people as he contributed in pushing relations of the strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Sultanate, enhancing the scientific cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and cementing friendship between the two countries’ peoples. He affirmed gratitude of his government and the Chinese people of this friendship, reiterating his complete confidence of the development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

PRESIDENT OF UZBEKISTAN: REMARKABLY CONTRIBUTED IN ESTABLISHING TIES

His Majesty Sultan Haitham received a cable of condolences from President Dr Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, President Mirziyoyev expressed his deep condolences to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people on this immense loss. He pointed out that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a well-known personality who earned infinite respect from his subjects. The President of Uzbekistan underscored efforts of His Majesty the Sultan in enhancing welfare of his people and the position of his country at the international arena. He added that the memory of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos will remain for good in the hearts of Uzbek people as a political figure who has remarkably contributed in establishing and enhancing ties of cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Sultanate. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the Sultan in peace, and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham and the Royal family patience.

FRENCH PRESIDENT: ALWAYS RELIED ON THE SUPPORT AND KINDNESS OF HM SULTAN Qaboos

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received a cable of condolences and sympathy from President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

President Macron expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and the Omani people on this immense loss. He described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as the respected ruler whose opinion is heeded by everyone. He pointed out that during his reign, the greatly missed deceased had a historical vision and a sense of the greatness of his people and country, which enabled him to update it while retaining its traditions and values. He furthered that with his demise, the Omani people have lost a wise man who has enjoyed a high level of culture. The French President pointed out that despite his deep affinity to his Omani roots, the greatly missed deceased remained open to the world, especially the French Republic, which he knew well.

President Macron hailed the wisdom and courage of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in a time of great turmoil, as he worked tirelessly to resolve regional conflicts, and constantly call for peace and mutual tolerance, showing patience, determination and clarity.

He pointed out that the Sultan boosted the Omani-French strong relations as the two countries have established a strong partnership during his reign. He affirmed that the two countries have the same vision towards the main regional and international challenges.

President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic pointed out that his country had always relied on the support and kindness of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, especially when some of the French citizens were facing difficulties in the neighbouring countries to the Sultanate, indicating that he is extremely grateful to the deceased Sultan.

PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN: LOST A CLOSE, RELIABLE FRIEND

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received a cable of condolences from Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, the Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed, on behalf of the Pakistani government and people, their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies on this immense loss. He said that the vision of the Sultan was the pillar upon which Oman was built as a vibrant, modern state. He added that the Sultanate has lost an admirable leader. He said that Pakistan has also lost a close, reliable friend. Khan reiterated his determination to continue developing the Omani-Pakistani relations that received valuable contributions. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the Sultan in peace, and perpetuate prosperity on the Sultanate.

CHAIRMAN OF SUDAN SOVEREIGNTY COUNCIL: GREAT LEADER OF WISDOM

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received a cable of condolences from Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Lt Gen Al Burhan expressed his deep condolences and sincere sympathy and that of the Sudanese government and brotherly people to His Majesty Sultan Haitham, the Royal family and the Omani people on this immense loss.

He said that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a great leader characterised by wisdom and moderation and calling for peace. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the deceased Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty the Sultan and the Oman people patience. — ONA