World leaders mourn HM Sultan Qaboos

Muscat: Condolences for Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour continued to pour into the Sultanate from leaders around the world on Sunday.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco said in a statement that “The Sultanate of Oman and the Arab world lost a great, wise leader who has established a comprehensive renaissance in his country. This renaissance qualified him to play an active role in building bridges of Arab and Islamic solidarity and reinforcing dialogue, peace and moderation”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour who, he said, exerted tremendous efforts for promoting the growth and development of the Sultanate. Erdogan described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as an “important personality in the politics of the region”.

Meanwhile, the European Commission and the European Union mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, sending a joint statement in which they said, “The Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, sponsored unprecedented reforms that resulted in improving the living standards of omani people. His vision has introduced a foreign policy that placed the Sultanate in a domain of closest partners of Europe, right from the midst of a region deeply immersed in conflicts and rising tensions.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the “death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour means the loss of a good friend of Germany.”

He added that Sultan Qaboos “was a patronage of understanding and peaceful political settlements in the Middle East.

His opinions are highly heeded in the region.”

Former US President George Bush said in a mourning statement that “Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour was a solid power in the Middle East and a strong ally of the United States. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had a vision for Oman to be a modern and prosperous country and he wanted to have this vision to become a reality”.