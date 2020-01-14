World leaders, envoys convey condolences

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace on Tuesday leaders, envoys and dignitaries who arrived to offer condolences on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

Secretary-General

of Arab League

His Majesty the Sultan received Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and his delegation. The Secretary-General expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the Arab League official and his delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect everyone against all harms.

Deputy Emir of Qatar

His Majesty the Sultan also received Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of Qatar, and their accompanying delegations.

The Deputy Emir and the Prime Minister expressed their sincere condolences and sympathies, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister and their delegations for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect them and the brotherly people of Qatar against all harms.

Envoy of Lebanese President

His Majesty the Sultan received Elias Bou Saab, Lebanese Minister of National Defence, Envoy of General Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic.

The Lebanese envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Aoun to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal Family and the Omani people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the Lebanese President for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect him and the brotherly Lebanese people against all harms.

Former Prime Minister of Lebanon

His Majesty the Sultan received Saad Hariri, former prime minister of Lebanon, and his delegation who arrived to offer condolences.

Hariri expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the former prime minister of Lebanon and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the brotherly Lebanese people against all harms.

Shaikh of Al Azhar Al Sharif

His Majesty the Sultan received Dr Ahmad al Tayyeb, Shaikh of Al Azhar Al Sharif.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Shaikh of Al Azhar Al Sharif for his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on this immense loss.

Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan

His Majesty the Sultan received Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation.

Shaikh Zayed expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan thanked Shaikh Zayed and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sympathies on this immense loss.

Shaikh Suroor bin Mohammed al Nahyan

His Majesty the Sultan received Shaikh Suroor bin Mohammed al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation who arrived here to offer condolences.

Shaikh Suroor expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Shaikh Suroor and his delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sympathies, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect them and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates against all harms.

Syrian Deputy

Prime Minister

His Majesty the Sultan received Walid al Muallem, Envoy of President Dr Bashar al Assad of Syria, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and his delegation.

The Syrian envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Al Assad to His Majesty and the Royal Family on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Syrian President for his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the brotherly people of Syria against all harms.

President of Somalia

His Majesty the Sultan received President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia and his delegation.

The President expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty and the Royal Family.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of Somalia for his heartfelt condolences, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the brotherly people of Somalia against all harms.

Envoy of Tanzanian President

His Majesty the Sultan received Mohamed Aboud Mohamed, Envoy of President John Magufuli of Tanzania.

The Tanzanian envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of the Tanzanian President to His Majesty and the Royal Family.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of Tanzania for the heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and protect the Tanzanian President and the friendly people of Tanzania against all harms.

Envoy of Indian Presidency

His Majesty the Sultan received Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Envoy of the Indian Presidency.

The Indian envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of Indian Presidency to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal Family and the Omani people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the Indian Presidency and the Indian friendly people for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

Pakistani Foreign Minister

His Majesty the Sultan received Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Envoy of President Arif Alvi of Pakistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The envoy of Pakistan conveyed condolences and sympathy of the President of Pakistan to His Majesty and the Royal Family. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of Pakistan for the heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the Pakistani President and the friendly people of Pakistan against all harms.

Envoy of Canada Governor General

His Majesty the Sultan received Stephane Dion, non-resident Ambassador of Canada to the Sultanate, Envoy of Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada.

The Canadian envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of the Governor General of Canada to His Majesty and the Royal Family on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Governor General of Canada for his condolences and sincere sympathy on this immense loss.

Envoy of Serbian President

His Majesty the Sultan received Stanimir B, Envoy of President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia. The Serbian envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Vucic to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to President Vucic for his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on this immense loss.

Envoy of Chinese President

His Majesty the Sultan received Wang Zhigang, Envoy of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, Minister of Science and Technology.

The Chinese envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of the President of China to His Majesty and the Royal Family.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of China for the heartfelt condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

Envoy of Korean President

His Majesty the Sultan received Jeong Kyeong-doo, Envoy of President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, Minister of National Defence.

The Korean envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of the Korean President to His Majesty and the Royal Family on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of Korea for the heartfelt condolences and sympathies on this immense loss.

Envoy of the Comoros

His Majesty the Sultan received Ali Syed Sheikhan, Envoy of President Azali Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros, Minister of Finance and Budget.

The envoy of the Comoros conveyed condolences and sympathy of the President of the Comoros to His Majesty and the Royal Family, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal Family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of the Comoros for the heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the President of the Comoros and the brotherly Comorian people against all harms.

Envoy of German President

His Majesty the Sultan received Christian Wulff, Envoy of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany.

The German envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Steinmeier to His Majesty the Sultan and the Royal Family on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the German President for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

Envoy of Kenyan President

His Majesty the Sultan received Najib Balala, Envoy of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Minister of Tourism and Wildlife.

The Kenyan envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of the Kenyan President to His Majesty and the Royal Family. His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of Kenya for his heartfelt condolences and sympathy, praying to protect the Kenyan President and the friendly people of Kenya against all harms.

Swiss Envoy

His Majesty the Sultan received Adolf Ogi, former president of the Swiss Confederation, Envoy of President Alan Berset of the Swiss Confederation.

The Swiss envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Berset to His Majesty the Sultan and the Royal Family.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the President of the Swiss Confederation for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

