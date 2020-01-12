WORLD LEADERS CONVEY CONDOLENCES

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace on Sunday Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. During his meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, the Emir of Kuwait expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased soul in peace and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Shaikh Sabah and his delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect Shaikh Sabah and the Kuwaiti people against all harms.

QATAR: His Majesty the Sultan received Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation, who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

While meeting His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, Shaikh Tamim expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant His Majesty,

the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

BAHRAIN: His Majesty also received King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the King of Bahrain expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, the Royal family and the Omani

people patience.

JORDAN: His Majesty the Sultan received King Abdullah II of Jordan, and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The King of Jordan expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to King Abdullah II and his delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy.

YEMEN: His Majesty the Sultan received President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of the sisterly Republic of Yemen and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the President of Yemen expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace in paradise, and grant the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks to the President of Yemen and his delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathies. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect the President of Yemen and the Yemeni people against all harms.

TUNISIA: His Majesty received President Kais Saied of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, President Saied expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his thanks to President Saied and his accompanying delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect President Saied and the Tunisian people against all harms.

PALESTINE: His Majesty the Sultan received President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, President Abbas expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Palestinian President and his delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies on this immense loss. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect President Abbas and the brotherly people of Palestine against all harms.

NETHERLANDS: His Majesty the Sultan received King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and his delegation, who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

While meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, King Alexander expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to King Alexander and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the King of the Netherlands and Dutch people against all harms.

DJIBOUTI: His Majesty received Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the President of Djibouti expressed his sincere thanks and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

UAE: His Majesty the Sultan received Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Heir Apparent of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Force of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and his delegation who arrived here to extend condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed conveyed condolences and sympathy of the President of the sisterly UAE and his sympathies on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks to Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathies. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect Shaikh Khalifa and the brotherly UAE people against all harms.

BORIS JOHNSON: His Majesty the Sultan received Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister.

The British Prime Minister expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan thanked the British Prime Minister for his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on this immense loss.

IRAQ: His Majesty received Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Envoy of President Barham Salih of the Republic of Iraq.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq conveyed condolences and sympathy of the President of Iraq to His Majesty, the Royal family and

the Omani people on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace, and grant His Majesty and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Iraqi President for his heartfelt condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

PRINCE CHARLES: His Majesty received Prince Charles of Wales. During the meeting, Prince Charles expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and grant His Majesty,

the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan thanked Prince Charles for his sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect all against all harms.

SUDAN: His Majesty received Hassan Mohammed Idris, Member of Sudan Sovereignty Council.

The guest conveyed condolences and sympathy of the leadership of Sudan, government and the brotherly people of Sudan to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Hassan Idris, Sudan, its government and people for their heartfelt condolences and sympathy on this immense loss, and protect all against all harms.

FUJAIRAH: His Majesty the Sultan received Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ruler of Fujairah, and his delegation, who arrived here to extend condolences.

While meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, Shaikh al Sharqi expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

SHARJAH: His Majesty the Sultan received Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE),

Ruler of Sharjah, and his delegation, who arrived here to extend condolences.

While meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, Shaikh Al Qasimi expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

TURKEY: His Majesty the Sultan received Fuat Oktay, Vice President of Turkey, Envoy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.

The Turkish Envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of the Turkish President to His Majesty and the Royal family on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

ALGERIA: His Majesty the Sultan received Abdelaziz Djerad, Prime Minister of Algeria.

The Algerian Premier conveyed condolences and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, his government and the brotherly people of Algeria to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

IRAN: His Majesty the Sultan received Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his accompanying delegation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed condolences and sympathy of the Iranian President to His Majesty and the Royal family on the death of the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s sould in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Iranian President for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

SARKOZY: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour received Nicolas Sarkozy, former French President.

The former French President expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the

Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

His Majesty the Sultan thanked the former French President for his sincere condolences and sympathy.

TOORO KINGDOM: His Majesty the Sultan received King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba of Tooro Kingdom, Envoy of President Yoweri Museveni of the Republic of Uganda.

The King of Tooro conveyed condolences of the President of Uganda to His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people on the death of the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the Ugandan President’s sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss.

UNITED KINGDOM: His Majesty received Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence and Gen Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) in the United Kingdom and their accompanying delegations.

During the meeting, the two guests expressed their sincere condolences and sympathies to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan thanked the British guests for their sincere condolences and sympathies.

ROYAL FAMILY: His Majesty the Sultan received mourners on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

His Majesty received mourners from the Royal family members, ministers, advisers, under-secretaries, members of the State Council, members of Majlis Ash’shura and military commanders.

His Majesty the Sultan also received members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to the Sultanates, sheikhs, dignitaries, civil and military senior officials and citizens.

The condolences’ conveying ceremony was attended along with His Majesty by members of the Royal family. — ONA