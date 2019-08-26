World Heavy Oil Congress in Oman to focus on global collaborations

Leading heavy oil experts will gather at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) for the 10th annual World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition (WHOC). Running from September 2-4, 2019, the Congress will focus on the role of global collaborations in the industry. This year’s Congress will include a three-day Technical Conference featuring 18 sessions, a two-day Strategic Conference featuring 7 sessions, 20 e-poster presentations, two roundtable discussions, and a three-day exhibition.

The event is expecting to welcome industry trade professionals from 52 countries, as well as over 40 regional and international exhibiting companies. Considered the world’s leading heavy oil Congress and exhibition, WHOC will be held under the auspices of the Omani Ministry of Oil and Gas, hosted by Petroleum Development Oman. With Occidental Oman returning to the event as Gold sponsors and alongside JP Global Digital, and Maha Energy as Silver Sponsors.

“We’re looking forward to the upcoming event, which we are proud to be hosting in Oman for the second year running.

The Congress will raise a wide range of topics pertinent to the current global heavy oil industry. As the industry matures and we continue to innovate and pioneer new technologies, forums like this provide important opportunities for collaborations, innovation, and investments,” said Dr Saleh al Anboori, Congress Chairman and Director General of Planning and Studies at the Ministry of Oil and Gas, who will provide a speech during the Congress Opening. “Attendants can look forward to addressing key challenges and opportunities with experts and like-minded colleagues from the heavy oil community around the globe, learn about future developments, reconnect with existing customers and establish new relationships through extensive networking opportunities,” he added.

With the participation of speakers from the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Sultanate of Oman, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), US Embassy of Oman, TDA Research, Unipetrol, Indian Oil, Occidental of Oman (Oxy), Ejaad and Baker Hughes, a GE Company, the Strategic Conference will touch upon some of the most important trends in the current heavy oil industry. Beginning with a keynote speech on Heavy Oil Development in the Era of Increasing Shale Oil Production, speaker topics will include Future-Proofing the Heavy Oil Sector: Encouraging Global Collaboration & Cooperation, and Redefining Strategies & Policies on a Governmental Level; Producing More with Less: Leveraging New Technologies & Realigning Strategies to Improve Recovery in Current Economic Climate; Developing a Robust Value Chain: Advancing Innovation in Refinery Operations, Infrastructure & Technologies & Fuel Marketing Networks for Maximum Value Products; Establishing Efficient R&D Partnerships: Bridging the Gap Between Academia, Industry, and Government to Address the Evolving Needs of the Energy Industry; Attracting Investments & Securing Project Finances Across the Value Chain Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty; and the Science of Heavy Oil: From Research Labs to the Field.

