World Earth Hour celebrated in Oman

The world marked the Earth Hour which falls on March 27 each year, on Saturday.

In the Sultanate, the Environment Authority urged various entities to switch off lights and electrical appliances between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) held a number of events aimed at increasing awareness about environmental issues. A month-long campaign was launched on the web under the title ‘The 30 Day Challenge’ to encourage consumers to take more sustainable options.

