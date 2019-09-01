Main 

World Cup 2022 honour for Royal Opera House Muscat

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Royal Opera House Muscat (ROH) will team up with a number of iconic buildings and FIFA platforms across the world for the digital unveiling of the official emblem of the World Cup Qatar 2022 on September 3.

The official emblem will be projected on a number of iconic buildings in Doha and around the world on Tuesday at 9:22 pm Oman time, Qatar’s Peninsula newspaper reported.

Apart from the Royal Opera House (ROH) in Muscat, the other landmark buildings will include Al Rawsha Rock (Lebanon), Le Royal Amman Hotel  (Jordan), Baghdad Tower (Iraq), Hammamat City (Tunisia), Algeria Opera House (Algeria), Al Rebat Cornish (- Morocco) and Kuwait Towers (Kuwait).

The emblem will be projected onto a number of iconic buildings in Qatar, including Katara Amphitheater, Souq Waqif, Sheraton Hotel, Torch Doha, Doha Tower, Zubarah Fort and Ministry of Interior Building.

The emblem will also be projected onto a number of iconic buildings and touristic sites around the region at 20:22 Doha time.

It will be also unveiled in Argentina, Brazil, England,  France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

