World Crafts City jury begins evaluation of Bahla

A delegation representing the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region (WCC-APR) began the evaluation for the nomination of Bahla as a World Crafts City on Sunday. The WCC-APR delegation inspected several crafts activities and events and visited a number of craft sites and factories. The nomination of Bahla for the World Crafts City came after the wilayat has met the international standards set by the WCC Shaikh Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah received the delegation which is led by Dr Ghada Hijjawi, President of the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region (WCC-APR) and comprises a number of international juries and crafts specialists. The delegation viewed an elaborated visual display presented by the Public Authority for Crafts Industries (PACI) on the crafts of the Wilayat of Bahla. They also visited a number of sites such as the crafts training centres in Bahla as well the site allocated for the establishment of the Al Ajyal College for Sciences of Craft Industries, the Heritage Bahla Oasis (enlisted as a World Heritage site). — ONA

