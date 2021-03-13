Workshop to encourage female Omanis to dive into photography

One of the agenda in the Oman Vision 2040 to extend support to women to become effective members of society, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth through the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) is conducting a training programme for 13 Omani women on photography.

Slated to happen on March 14 to 18, 2021, it will be conducted at the PSO headquarters in Al Seeb with the Ministry of Social Development through the Department of Family Development collaborating to ensure the proper learning of participants.

The programme will include workshops for female citizens on the basics of photography. They will also be trained in the most in-demand sectors like wedding and product photography.

The organisers hoped that at the end of these workshops, the participants will be able to open their own projects in the related field. This is a way of empowering them to establish their own small businesses that in the long run will not only benefit the citizens but the overall economy as well.

By conducting the training workshop, the attendees will now be able to professionally compete and cover gender-sensitive areas in photography like engagement shoots, weddings and family events. The government is keen on sponsoring those interested in photography emphasising the importance Omani women play in developing key areas in the country. Overall, these women will not only learn technical skills but will also be able to enhance their creativity.