Workshop on food and brain health in Nov

The 6th International Workshop on Food and Brain Health will be held from November 11 to 12 at Faculty Club, Annexe, Sultan Qaboos University, under the aegis of the Food Science and Nutrition (FSN) Department of the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences (CAMS), SQU, in association with the Ageing and Dementia Research Group (ADRG) of the university.

The workshop aims to welcome participants from different walks of life and create an awareness on the impact of food, nutrition on brain health, through whole life.

Discussions will cover a wide range of topics from the definition, causes and treatment for neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive impairment to research findings on dietary practices and their unique role on health. Around 12 international speakers from the US, Qatar and India will share their experiences and speakers from Oman and international students will present their research papers.

Prof Sulie L Chang from Seton Hall University, NJ, US, will deliver the keynote address on the protective properties of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) against neurological deterioration. Prof Walid Qoronfleh from World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), Qatar, will deliver a talk about the ‘Personalised Nutrition Intervention and Therapy for ASD Management’.

The workshop will be accompanied by a special session on how to write an effective manuscript delivered by Dr Yatendra Joshi from Wolters Kluwer Health, India. To register for the workshop, send an e-mail to Beejal, beejal.mandalia@wolterskluwer.com

This event is supported by the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences, SQU, and Wolters Kluwer Health, India. It also receives support from the Food and Brain Research Foundation, India, which is a non-profit organisation to support and create awareness in this field. One student will be given travel grant from Food and Brain Research Foundation, India, that was generously donated by Dr Amani al Rawahi from Oman.

The target audience of this international workshop include health professionals, nutritionists and dietitians from SQUH and the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, students from SQU and other colleges from Oman. For registration, contact Buthainah al Balushi or Insaf al Mahrubi by telephone +968-2414 3690 or 92746310 or e-mail to bbulushi@squ.edu.om or insaaf@squ.edu.om

Related