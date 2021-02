MUSCAT: The Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) hosted a workshop to garner the feedback of key stakeholder institutions on the draft of a proposed new SME law aimed at better regulating small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The goal of the workshop was to ensure better coordination between the different stakeholders in the delivery of services and mentorship support to SMEs.

The goal of the proposed SME law is to ensure that legislations, regulations, incentives and programmes targeted at the SME sector are implemented in the letter and spirit of the law.

Taking part in the seminar were experts and officials representing as many as 21 different government agencies, including Ministry of Interior; Ministry of Defence; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Education; Royal Oman Police; Ministry of Labour; Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning; Ministry of Economy; Ministry of Commerce and Industry for Promotion and Investment; Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation; State Audit and Administrative Institution; the Omani Investment

Authority, the General Secretariat of the Tender Board; the Follow-up Unit for the Implementation of The Oman Vision 2040; Central Bank of Oman; Capital Market Authority; the Tax Authority; The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn); Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; and Omani Technology Fund.

— ONA