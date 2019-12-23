Workshop for trainers of health-promoting schools initiative

MUSCAT, DEC 23 – The Department of School and Academic Health, in cooperation with Al Jisr Foundation, has organised a training workshop for the trainers of the health-promoting schools initiative, which is being implemented jointly by the ministries of Health and Education. The health-promoting schools initiative seeks to link health with the education process and its members including teachers, students and parents. Moreover, the initiative aims to provide a healthy school environment promoting the learning and teaching process, enhancing the health of students and education of family, developing the linkages among the school and the local community, as well as exchanging experiences between the various schools participating in this initiative.

The training workshop gathered a number of heads of school health sections and nurses of the Ministry of Health along with health awareness specialists and administrators from the Ministry of Education. The Sultanate has started implementing the health-promoting school initiative in the academic year 2004-2005 in all the governorates with 19 health-promoting schools, bringing the total number to 486 schools at the end of the academic year 2017-2018.