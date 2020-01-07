Workshop for physiotherapists begins

MUSCAT, JAN 7 – The Department of Primary Health Care Supporting Services at the Directorate-General of Primary Health Care, Ministry of Health, began on Tuesday its 7th national workshop for physiotherapists working in the PHC elderly and community programme. Being held at Oman College of Health Sciences, Wattayah, the workshop focuses on ‘Clinical reasoning in assessment and treatment of lumbo-pelvic hip complex’.

In all, 40 physiotherapists are participating in the three-day workshop, which aims at training them with practical skills required for optimal treatment. The workshop contains practical course with lectures interspersed throughout with practical sessions. Physiotherapy in PHCs is now a very well-utilised and established service in all governorates and its providers are constantly trying to improve both space and equipment available for the public.