Workshop for OOC’s board of directors in Salalah

Muscat: OOC’s Board of Directors will hold a workshop in Dhofar Governorate from August 22-24 to discuss several important topics of interest for the next phase’s programmes. Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed Al Busaidy, OOC chairman, will present an integrated vision for the next phase’s work plan and challenges. He will also review the organisational and functional structure of the Committee, as well as reviewing the amendments made to the statute and regulations in force. The Board of Directors holds the third meeting this year on Saturday, August 24, in the presence of all members. The main topics include the first World Beach Games to be held in October in Qatar, the third GCC Sports Games to be held in Kuwait early next year and the 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020

