Workshop examines safety procedures to avoid medical accidents

MUSCAT: The Directorate General of Quality Assurance Centre (DGQAC) of the Ministry of Health (MoH) organised a workshop to analyse the core reasons for medical accidents at the training centre of the Public Authority of Civil Aviation on Sunday. Dr Qamra bint Said al Sariri, DGQAC Director General, attended the workshop with the participation of a number of medical staff and allied medical professions from various primary and tertiary health care institutions. The workshop aimed to study the methods for determining the medical accidents occurred in the work environment of the health institutions, in addition to analysing their root causes, systematically resolving problems associated with them, and avoiding them in the future in order to raise the health service level provided in the health institutions and thus promoting the patient safety.

Related