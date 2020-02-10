Workshop discusses control of and response to coronavirus

Muscat: The Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) of Muscat Governorate, represented by the Private Health Establishments Department organised a workshop on the novel coronavirus at the Oman College of Health Sciences in Al Wattayah on Monday. More than 400 medical professionals from the private sector attended the workshop.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness among the health workers in the private sector on the medical response of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in order to take the precautionary measures and knowing the working mechanism to be followed to detect and diagnose the disease. In addition, the workshop highlighted the issues of referring the suspected cases from the private to the government health institutions for health check-ups and receiving the required appropriate healthcare, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Health to combat the nCoV and preparedness plans to handle any infected or suspected cases.

Novel coronavirus symptoms, diagnosis, and prevention methods were discussed at the workshop. Moreover, several topics were discussed related to the disease’s epidemiological situation globally, National preparedness and response plans at the various levels of care in the private health institutions of the governorate, as well the preparedness at points of entry and Epidemiological surveillance mechanism.

Dr Tahira bint Mohammed Ali, Director of the Private Health Establishments in the Directorate, said this workshop came within the preparedness of the ministry in handling nCoV outbreak in China, pointing out to the importance of the role of the private health sector in tackling the virus.

Related