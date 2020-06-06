Working from Home: What would be the post-Covid-19 new normal?

Working from Home (WFH) has become an essential norm in this Covid-19 infected world. Employees working in different sectors globally are facing different situations in this environment. While WFH has emerged as an albatross around their necks, to a few it is a blessing in disguise, offering them the chance to operate out of their ‘comfort zones’.

But what proportion of people welcome WFH and what proportion don’t? This pilot study was conducted to garner the opinion of a broad section of professionals from across the world on the benefits – as well as the downsides – of WFH. Individuals were approached using LinkedIn and requested to share their free and frank opinions using the SurveyMonkey app.

One key proposition of the probe was: Working from home offers a degree of respite to some, but effectively shackles others to their workstations more than during pre-lockdown times.

Out of 25 respondents, WFH did not make any significant changes in the work-life of five. This group was comprised of a content developer, a manager of an online store, a business development manager, an IT advisor, and a business consultant. For the rest of the respondents, WFH led to an increased and irregular commitment of time, demanding sitting for more than usual or more than 12-13 hours a day.

It emerged that not only the screen time increased but also the demarcation ‘where work ends and personal time begins’, got blurred. An interesting perspective offered by many was that WFH did away with the need for getting dressed up, driving through traffic back and forth to work, and the resultant savings in travel cost and time.

This transition in the business process from business as usual to WFH was largely facilitated by the Internet-based IT. Webinars, phone interviews and zoom chats replaced in-person meets and field visits with the aid of the Internet connection, smartphones, and laptops. This change also benefited those who have been working from home even before the COVID-19 inflicted lockdown. It offered them much needed time to indulge in hobbies which otherwise were difficult to pursue during the normal days. Crucially, it was an opportunity for nature to rejuvenate as roads were emptied of traffic, factories became inoperational, and airplanes remained grounded.

For some in Business Development, it is not easy to work from home. Whilst there is greater attendance in online meetings, there are fewer opportunities for problem-solving in a true sense as more time is wasted and solutions remain only a stopgap.

Another key proposition of this preliminary probe was: Does the commitment to work from home induce mental health issues, anxiety, depression, fatigue, peer pressure, and the like?