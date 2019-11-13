Working from home or at office?

Working out of a home-based office is certainly not for everyone and doesn’t work for all jobs. At first glance, working from home seems like paradise. You won’t have to be overwhelmed by traffic, overworked by public transport or driving. You will wear what you want, eat fresh homemade food, and no more junk food.

You might think it’s easy. But the fact that people who work from home knows the difficulty of controlling the boundaries between work and home, and the overlap between them until you find yourself in complete chaos, with accumulated unaccomplished tasks, and family members complaining that you do not spend time with them. There are many problems that face remote employees, but most of them are caused by the lack of clear boundaries between work and home, resulting in many problems.

SAVE COMMUTE

Of course, there are some positive aspects when you look at the thing closely, said Nusaiba al Farsi, a translator who comes from Willayat Bidbid every morning to Muscat. Not having a long commute to and from work can save a great deal of time and money. It can even reduce your daily stress levels. Working from home allows you to work during your most productive times, wear what your most comfortable wearing and create a workflow that works for you,” she said.

Buthaina al Harrasi also thinks it is a good deal. “You can reduce distractions. While there may be distractions at home, you control them much easier than you can control distractions that come from co-workers, employees, and other office-based noise. However, in my job, I have to be present at work because we hold events in a continuous basis. I have to keep following up is my duty.”

SELF-DISCIPLINE

Combining home and office didn’t work for Mohammed al Shukaili, who tried working in his flat. Getting up and focusing on work every day when you are in your home environment takes a great deal of self-discipline and motivation. This is in addition to working all day without access to coworkers and colleagues can be very isolating and lonely.

Rehab is against working from home, though. There can be less distinction between work and personal life when you work from home, making it harder to shut down and more likely that you will overwork.

“I look at my own productivity and know I’m better off working out of a traditional office,” Aziz al Abri says. “Office workers are constantly in a position to learn from their peers. When you work from home, you will need to make an extra effort to seek out networking and learning opportunities on your own. It is also hard to establish trust and develop relationships with colleagues and clients when you don’t have a daily face-to-face connection,” he explains.