Work team to monitor health indicators for night lockdown

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, issued a ministerial decision 155/2020 to form a work team that will monitor health indicators for partial or complete night closures.

“A working group has been formed to monitor and follow up health indicators for partial or complete night closures in all governorates of the Sultanate headed by Dr. Saif Saif al Abri, Director General of Disease Control and Control,” the decision said.

The team specializes in monitoring and following up health indicators that allow the Supreme Committee on Covid 19 to make decisions about imposing partial or complete night closures in the Sultanate.

 

