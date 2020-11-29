Work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline to resume in December

KIEV: Work on the controversial German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is to continue in December after a one-year break, a company spokesperson said.

Construction work on the natural gas pipeline, which will link Russia to Germany, will resume on December 5, German broadcaster NDR 1 Radio MV earlier reported, citing an announcement by the Baltic Sea Waterways and Shipping Office in Stralsund.

The US government wants to prevent the pipeline being completed. In December 2019, construction work on the Danish island of Bornholm was stopped abruptly because two Swiss laying vessels had ceased their work under the pressure of sanctions from the US.

The same month the US passed the PEESA act, which provides a 30-day draw-down period for most companies determined to be conducting sanctionable activity on the pipeline.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is nearly complete.

It would double Russian deliveries of natural gas via a Baltic Sea route to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

— Reuters

Related