Work hard and make use of SQU facilities: VC tells new students

Muscat, August 26 – Sultan Qaboos University received its 34th batch consisting of around 3,070 undergraduate students during the academic year 2019-2020. Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of SQU, congratulated the new students while addressing them and their parents at the university’s amphitheatre on Sunday. Al Bimani called upon the students to benefit from the advice and instructions of the academic advisers in choosing courses and specialisations that suit their skills and competencies.

“The students should make best use of the facilities and services at the university which includes labs, libraries, student societies, cultural events, lectures conferences, and recreational and sports facilities,” he said. He pointed out that the vision of Sultan Qaboos University is to continue its leading role in higher education and community service and to be internationally recognised for innovative research, quality of its graduates and strategic partnerships. He mentioned the mission of SQU, is to excel in teaching and learning, research and innovation, and community service by promoting the principles of scientific analysis and creative thinking in a collegial and stimulating environment and to participate in the production, development and dissemination of knowledge and interact with national and international communities. He called upon the students to work hard, taking responsibility for their learning and following the rules of the university.

