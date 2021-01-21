Woods undergoes ‘successful’ back surgery

Tiger Woods on Tuesday said he underwent a procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching a nerve in his back and will not compete at this month’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines or at next month’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Doctors said the surgery was a success and the 15-time major champion is expected to make a full recovery.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” said Woods, who has 82 career wins on the PGA Tour.

Woods said he experienced back pain during last month’s PNC Championship.

