Woods-Mickelson showdown on May 24

The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports said on Thursday.



The sanctioned PGA Tour event, which is being dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity, will begin at 3 pm ET (1900 GMT) and the four golfers will come together to make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief.



WarnerMedia is banking on a match-up featuring two of the most famous golfers of their era alongside two of the all-time greatest NFL quarterbacks competing on the nation’s Memorial Day holiday weekend to be a welcome sight for sports-starved fans.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak,” Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, said in a news release.



“We’re hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans.”



The competition, which is being held 2-1/2 weeks before the PGA Tour plans to resume its season, will feature 15-time major champion Woods and Manning up against five-time major winner Mickelson and Brady in Team Match Play.



The golfers will play fourballs on the front nine and a modified alternate shot format on the back nine, where each competitor tees off and then the team plays alternate shot from the selected drive.



Medallist Golf Club opened in 1995 and is the home course to many PGA Tour players including 15-times major champion Woods, who last competed in February and then withdrew from a number of tournaments with a back injury before the PGA Tour decided to cancel a slew of events because of the coronavirus.



Mickelson finished third in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February and missed the cut in his next two starts.

