Women suffered most from Covid

MUSCAT: Majority of women suffered anxiety and sleep disorders related to Covid-19. This was revealed in a study in which 1,580 citizens and residents took part.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Dr Hamad binNasser al Sinawi, Senior Consultant at the Department of Behavioral Medicine at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, said: “Upon the start of the pandemic, we conducted a research that confirmed frontline workers’ exposure to psychological pressures which turned into disillusionment when infections went up. Exhaustion also had its toll on medical staff who have to continue working for longer duration due to steady rise in cases which required medical care.”

Dr Hamad added that depression and sleep disorders figure high among psychological impacts on patients of all age groups.

At present, taking the vaccines and living with the virus (Covid-19) is one of the most efficient methods of gradual return to normal life, he added.

Some countries have vaccinated a large proportion of their populations and set themselves on track for the next stage, said Dr Hamad, noting that hesitation to take vaccines or believing in rumours circulating on social media or exaggeration of the phobia will only lead to the persistence of infections and more loss of life and money.

Dr Badr bin Ali al Habsi, Medical Consultant and Director of Al Masarra Hospital, said that elaborate studies around the world reaffirmed the rise in symptoms of anxiety and depression ranging between 48-51 per cent. Post-shock and sleep disorder cases increased significantly recently.

Dr Nada bint Abdullah al Balushiyah, Specialist at the Rehabilitation Department, said that women and young people aged 40 or less constitute the most vulnerable segments impacted with depression, irrespective of the extent of prevalence of the pandemic

and the outcome of social distancing or isolation that limited youth activities. In the same context, Health Minister Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi regretted the fact that some shunned vaccination with Oxford-AstraZeneca. He reaffirmed that the Sultanate will not receive any vaccine or drug before checking that it is safe and secure for humans. In an earlier statement to ONA, he exhorted citizens, residents and health workers to come forward and take the vaccines which, he said, are effective and secure.