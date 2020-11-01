Women in Oman should self-check and be more mindful of breast cancer  

BY UPASANA VENAIK

Each year, an estimated 40000 women die due to metastatic breast cancer which is why it has become extremely important to educate every female who is above 20 years old about self-examination and screening. Every child or husband also must convince women in their house to undergo a regular health check-up including the screening of the breast.

As someone who got diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32, it has become important advocacy for me to create awareness about the subject to help those who don’t know how to deal with such situation.

October was celebrated all over the world as the breast cancer awareness month. But we are still far away from reaching the required awareness level.

Breast cancer is cancer that forms in the cells of the breast. It doesn’t differentiate between male and female, although it is more commonly seen in females and is also a leading cause of death amongst women.

Every year more than two million women get diagnosed with breast cancer.

The age-old belief was that breast cancer occurs in women only and in women who are above 50 years of age. With the advancement in diagnosis, breast cancer is increasingly being seen in young women as well. With any type of cancer, early detection is the key, associated with higher chances of survival.

A lot of women associate their health with the healthy function of uterus and ovaries.

What is lacking, is the awareness amongst women of all age group that cancer is more commonly seen in the breast. With their routine health check, a clinical examination of breast or mammogram should not be ignored.

Dr Jaseena, obstetrics and gynaecologist, Lifeline Hospital Salalah said, “We advise our patients to undergo a yearly check-up of the breast along with check-up of reproductive system”.

Females need to start with self-examination of the breast every month, they need to be familiar with their breast and notice any changes in the breast.

See your doctor if you find:

• Lump in the breast (generally it will be painless)

• Changes in breast size or shape

• Nipple discharge especially if blood-stained

• Changes in the skin of the breast

• Retraction of the nipples

Risk factors for breast cancer:

• Family history of breast cancer (accounts for 10% of breast cancer seen)

• Women who began menstrual cycle before age of 12 years

• Late menopause after the age of 55 years

• Women who never had a child

• First pregnancy after the age of 30 years

• Obesity

• Smoking

• Alcohol intake

• Previous exposure to radiation

Get yourself screened for breast cancer:

• Clinical breast examination every 3 years for women from 20-39 years, after 40, CBE every year,

• Mammography: age 40-50; every three years. Age 50+ every year.

This was according to Dr Suma Jacob, Radiologist, Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah.

Women who are at higher risk (positive family history, BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 gene-positive, had radiation therapy to the chest) should get a breast MRI and a mammogram every year, typically starting at the age 30.

Treatment

Treatment of breast cancer is multidisciplinary, where a team of doctors (oncologist, surgeons, radiation oncologist ) sit together and decide the treatment plan for each case.

In Oman, cancer care is available in Government-run hospitals and amongst different specialised private hospitals.

Dr Altaf Ali, Medical Oncologist, Burjeel Hospital, Muscat said, “With so much advancement in chemotherapy drugs and reconstructive surgeries, the patient gets the best treatment outcomes provided the detection of cancer is at a curable stage. That is why so much of stress is being given to screening.”

He added, “a lot of people avoid check-up due to fear, fear stops them from undergoing regular check-up and also to talk about the screening process amongst their friends or family members.”

A WAKE UP CALL

My journey into breast cancer awareness started when I felt a painless lump in my breast. Immediately, upon self-screening, I knew that there was something wrong.

Honestly, I was shocked when I learnt about my diagnosis. Eventually, I realized that there are so many females like me who are often surprised when they get diagnosed with breast cancer. Some

cannot believe that it can happen to them at all. But cancer can happen to anyone. I realized today and feel I have to educate other people to start getting screened early.

I’m currently undergoing chemotherapy and I’m willing to help or listen if any female require any guidance or need a listener. You can reach out to me at upsveni@gmail.com