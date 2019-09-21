Women arrested for immoral activities in public

Muscat: The police in Muscat arrested a group of women of different nationalities on charges of involving in immoral activities in public.

Meanwhile, the North Sharqiyah Police carried out search operations in Sinaw and arrested several expatriates of Asian nationality on charges of violating the labour and foreigners residency laws.

According to Oman Penal Law, Whoever is found soliciting prostitution or debauchery to passers-by in a public place by words, signs, or any other means shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than six months and not exceeding a year.

Article 254 stipulates that whoever incites, lures into, seduces to, entices to, or assists a person in, using any means, prostitution or debauchery, and this leads to the commission of the act, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than three years and not exceeding seven years.

If the crime is committed by duress, threat, or trickery, if the assaulted has not completed 18 eighteen years of age, or if the perpetrator is one of his ascendants, responsible for his upbringing or caretaking, or has authority over him, the punishment shall be imprisonment up to ten years.

Article 255 Each of the following shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than a year and not exceeding (3) three years, and a fine no less than RO500 and not exceeding RO 1, 000 : (a) whoever establishes or manages a venue for prostitution or debauchery, or assists by any means, in its establishment or management. (b) whoever owns a house or establishment, or is responsible for its management, and rents it with the knowledge that it will be used for prostitution or debauchery. (c) whoever knowingly works or resides in a venue prepared for prostitution or debauchery. (d) whoever makes his living, or some of it, on what others earn through prostitution or debauchery practised under his protection or by the influence of his control over it. Whoever is found present in a place prepared for prostitution or debauchery with the intention to commit it shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than a month and not exceeding a year.

In all cases, closure of the venue shall be adjudicated.