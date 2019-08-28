Local 

Women arrested for immoral activities in Dhofar

Oman Observer

Muscat: Five women of an Asian nationality have been arrested on charges of practising immoral activities in public, according to a statement from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) in Dhofar

 

 

