Women arrested for immoral activities in Dhofar

Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.
observer has 4134 posts and counting.See all posts by observer
You May Also Like
Alawi meets Iranian President in Tehran
Oman Observer Comments Off on Alawi meets Iranian President in Tehran
Contest to honour founding fathers of Pakistan
Oman Observer Comments Off on Contest to honour founding fathers of Pakistan
Dhahirah Governorate receives HM Cup for School Hygiene
Oman Observer Comments Off on Dhahirah Governorate receives HM Cup for School Hygiene