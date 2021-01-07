Wizz to cut flying plans on new lockdowns

Wizz Air will cut its flying plans for January because of new lockdowns in Britain, its Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said, adding there was little visibility for the coming months but travel demand should return by summer. Earlier on Thursday, larger competitor Ryanair cut its annual traffic forecast by around 5 million passengers, also blaming lockdowns.

During December, Varadi said Wizz flew 35 per cent of 2019’s capacity. He forecast that the new lockdowns in the United Kingdom, one of Wizz’s three biggest markets alongside Romania and Poland, would mean capacity would fall to 25 per cent in January. — Reuters

