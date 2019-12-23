Witness the unique choreography of the Georgian National Ballet “Sukhishvili” at ROHM

The Georgian National Ballet “Sukhishvili” was founded by Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili more than seven decades ago in 1945 and is still managed by the Sukhishvili family. The company has created a unique choreography in winning designs that combine folk dance traditions with those of classical ballet and contemporary dance.

Many years of strenuous training underlie the difficult athletic feats performed in complicated dance sequences by the men who dance on their toes in thin leather boots and expertly wield their weapons in breathtaking choreographed swordsmanship.

They leap impossibly high and bounce from their knees as they spin as fast as tops and take flight, whirling high in the air. The women perform energetic, complex foot movements in sequence with the men, and also float effortlessly through graceful ballet formations in flowing gowns and gorgeous headdresses. The men are equally impressive in tall boots and flared jackets that swirl as airborne dancers leap and spin in the heights of the stage.

Currently performing worldwide with one hundred dancers and a live band, the Georgian National Ballet has appeared in prestigious venues such as La Scala, Royal Albert Hall, the Roman Coliseum, the Metropolitan Opera and Madison Square Garden.

At ROHM, the Georgian National Ballet will perform on two occasions – December 27, Friday at 7:00 pm and December 28, Saturday, at 4:00 pm.

For information and booking, please visit www.rohmuscat.org.om.

