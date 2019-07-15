‘Within Oman’ campaign launched

Muscat, July 15 – Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) kicked off its summer season campaign ‘Within Oman’ to encourage domestic tourism and staycations among Omanis. The campaign invites Omanis to spend the summer in the Sultanate and stay at OMRAN’s 13 hotels across the country while availing 50 per cent discount on bookings until September 30. Apart from promoting domestic tourism and encouraging locals to experience OMRAN hotels, the campaign will also provide a number of recreational activities, and these exclusive packages will include free accommodation for two children below 12 years of ages, breakfast and dinner options in some hotels, additional discounts in wellness and spa facilities to relax and unwind.

The bookings can be done directly, online or via OMRAN’s website for InterContinental Hotel Muscat, Millennium Resort Mussanah, Alila Jabal Akhdar, Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm, Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah, Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC, W Muscat, Atana Khasab, Atana Musandam, Masira Island Resort, City Hotel Duqm, Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve and Dibba Beach Resort. OMRAN will be hosting competitions on social media and local radio stations giving participants a chance to win free hotel vouchers and other prizes. To learn more about the summer campaign and other exciting activities in Oman this summer, visit http://omran.om/withinoman