With public places closed, malls see a surge in footfall

Muscat: All major hypermarkets, restaurants, commercial complexes, and malls in the capital are witnessing a surge in footfalls over the past two weeks.

“With parks, beaches, and all outdoor tourist places closed, people are moving towards malls for night and weekend outings. There is a nearly 20 to 30 percent increase in the number of visitors but it is difficult to say whether they translated into actual businesses for retailers. The trend is however positive,” said a manager of a mall in the capital.

He added, “We are strictly following guidelines of the Ministry of Health that permit only 50 percent of the total capacity at a time. We are also committed to temperature checks of all visitors apart from ensuring that they wear masks.”

“Malls are not a welcome option because for health safety reasons most of them have removed reduced their seating and dining capacities. I hope these commercial establishments will get make most of the available opportunities,” said Laila, a homemaker who has been now visiting instead of malls.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) too called on commercial centers and shops to adhere to the precautionary measures issued in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

The shopping process suggested for consumers is aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry stated that these procedures include organizing safe entry for consumers, wearing masks, adhering to social distancing norms (two metres) between one consumer and another at the payment counter, sterilizing shopping carts and roofs, and providing sterilizers to consumers.

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health said that the Supreme Committee is meeting continuously and added that the economic impact due to the closure of beaches and parks is small, compared to the impact resulting from the closure of commercial centers and vital sectors. “The health situation is the highest priority, but it is not the only criterion for decision-making.”

“Keeping in mind the increasing number of visitors, apart from introducing special promotional offers, our employees and contracting companies have intensified sanitizing procedures to ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of the virus in the country,” said a supervisor at a hypermarket.