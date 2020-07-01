COVID-19 claims 9 deaths on Wednesday, 53 in eight days

Muscat: Oman reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll in the country to 185. With this, the country has seen 53 deaths over the past eight days, according to the Ministry of Health.

Currently in the GCC, as far as deaths are concerned, Oman is behind Saudi Arabia 1,649, Kuwait 354 and UAE 315. Qatar has reported 113 deaths so far, while Bahrain 87.

Within Oman, Muscat has reported 125 deaths from Covid-19, South Al Batinah 19, North Al Batinah 19, Al Dhakhiliyah 6, South Al Sharqiyah 5, North Al Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 4, Al Dhahirah 1, Al Buraimi 5.

Of the total deaths, 108 of them are residents and 77 Omanis while 97 of them are in the age group 15-69 and 88 in the 60+ group.

As precautionary measures, MoH urged people to continue using masks and maintain the physical spacing of distance of at least two meters and cleaning hands with soap or water.

It urged people to use a certified alcohol-based steriliser, and avoid touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing. It asked people to avoid going out unless necessary.

Among new cases reported on Wednesday, Muscat had 598, North Al Batinah 132, South Al Batinah 190, Al Dhakhiliyah 70, Al Wusta 12, South Al Sharqiyah 42, North Al Sharqiyah 25, Al Buraimi 12, Al Dhahirah 22, Dhofar 20 Musandam 1.

Within Muscat, Bausher reported 126 new cases, Seeb, 249, Al Amerat 75, Muttrah 99, Muscat 25, and Quriyyat 24. MOH reported that 737 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 24, 162 in Oman.

A total of 52 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 426, including 120 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).