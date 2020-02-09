Winter storm disrupts travel across northern Europe

BERLIN: Numerous flights were cancelled and train services suspended on Sunday as a powerful winter storm made its way across northern Europe.

In Britain, dozens of flights were cancelled and rail companies were operating reduced timetables in anticipation of heavy rain and strong winds, the Press Association news agency reported.

In Scotland, three people were injured when a pub roof collapsed due to the storm, PA reported. Storm Ciara was expected to be the strongest storm to hit the country since 2013, with gusts of up to130 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office warned of flooding to buildings and roads, as well as danger from flying debris and strong waves in coastal areas. Several ferry services have also been cancelled.

Flooding caused by the storm in Ireland left 10,000 households without power, according to broadcaster RTE.

For security reasons, Britain’s monarch cancelled plans to attend church at Sandringham, a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said.

She emphasised that the queen’s decision was based on concern for the members of the public who always turn out to see her.

Germany’s weather service said the storm — which is called Sabine there — would reach the north and central parts of the country during Sunday, and southern Germany early on Monday morning.

The service extended its severe weather warning for parts of Germany to run through to Monday evening.

Wind speeds of approximately 120 kilometres per hour are expected to cause trees to fall and traffic to be impaired.

Deutsche Bahn, the country’s rail company, announced on Sunday that some coastal regions and other areas expected to be hit hard by the storm would no longer be accessible by long-distance trains from midday onwards.

Deutsche Bahn said it had made intensive preparations for the storm. Among other things, mobile task forces with chainsaws were on standby to clear fallen trees from the tracks and overhead lines.

Airports in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Bremen, Berlin and Cologne also said the storm would affect operations.

KLM had cancelled 120 European flights from and to Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport by midnight as a precaution.

On Sunday, the airport in the western German city of Dusseldorf had cancelled or diverted 111 flights by midday. Further flights were cancelled at the Cologne Bonn airport. Both airports advised passengers that cancellations could continue through to Monday.

Berlin’s airports also announced cancellations on Sunday, and a spokeswoman said the airport was monitoring the weather situation.

Brussels Airport, Belgium’s main international hub, cancelled around 60 flights on Sunday, the Belga news agency reported.

The airport likewise advised passengers to consult its website in case of further delays and cancellations caused by strong winds.

The storm was expected to affect the whole of Belgium for about 24 hours, starting at 10 am on Sunday, the Royal Meteorological Institute said.

The royal meteorological institute issued a weather alert for winds of around 110 kilometres per hour and the risk of serious damage, Belga reported.

— dpa