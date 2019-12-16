Winter on the mountain!

Jabal Akhdhar is one of the most preferred destinations for European tourists during winter in Oman –

MUSCAT: Jabal Akhdhar is one of the most important tourist destinations for tourists during winter season. Tourists of various nationalities, particularly Europeans, come here to enjoy its pleasant environment and diverse natural elements, relax and indulge in geological and adventure tourism. The total number of tourists who reached Jabal Akhdhar between January and June was 84,539. In June, they were 28,725. It was a significant increase over 27,161 during the same period last year. In the year 2018, the total number of tourists who reached Jabal Akhdhar was 226,487.

The number of Omani tourists in June was 15,104.

In the same period, the number of tourists from Gulf countries reached 1,458, Arabs 1,397 and other foreigners 10,766.

INTEGRATED SERVICES

Khaleel al Toobi, director of tourism in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, said that Jabal Akhdhar is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the Sultanate. It has seen huge growth in tourist’s arrival, particularly Europeans. Jabal Akhdhar, or green mountain, is known for its farms, trees and fruits.

TOURIST SERVICE CENTRE

Marhoon bin Saeed al Mahrouqi, a tourist guide at the Tourism Services Centre, said that the Tourist Services Centre is located at the beginning of the mountain climbing road, and it was opened in the year 2014. It provides information about the tourist sites in the Sultanate. The centre provides maps of the Sultanate and a map of Jabal Akhdhar, as well as a number of brochures that show the tourist places and places of public services.