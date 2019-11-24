Winning starts for Kuwait, Palestine

Muscat: Kuwait and Palestine got off to winning starts in Group A of the AFC U-19 Championship Uzbekistan 2020 Qualifiers with hard fought victories on Friday. Kuwait came from behind to defeat Pakistan 2-1 while Palestine edged hosts Oman 1-0 at the Seeb Sports Stadium in Muscat. Pakistan, who had vowed to do their best to earn a spot in the 2020 Finals, stunned Kuwait by taking the lead in the 27th minute through Muhammad Waheed. The South Asian side’s celebrations however only lasted a few seconds as Kuwait equalised just a minute later, with forward Salman Albous providing the finishing touch.

Boosted by the equaliser, Kuwait began to take control but neither side was able to add to the scoreline as they went into the break level.

Kuwait continued to hold the upperhand in the second half and their dominance paid off in the 57th minute with Abdulrahman Karam putting them ahead.

Pakistan tried to find their way back but it was not to be and they will aim to get on the winning trail when they play Palestine on Sunday. Kuwait will play Iraq.

Palestine prevail

It was another tight affair in the day’s second match with Palestine and Oman going toe-to-toe.

Neither side was able to get a grip on the tie in the opening minutes but that changed in one swift move which saw Palestine take the lead with midfielder Anas Baniowda putting his side ahead.

Both sides had chances in the second half but neither could finish as Palestine held on for the three points.

Ten other groups have already concluded their qualifying campaigns with Tajikistan the first to book their ticket in October, when they cruised through Group C with a perfect record.

Qatar (Group B), Islamic Republic of Iran (Group D), Bahrain (Group E), Saudi Arabia (Group F), Malaysia (Group G), Australia (Group H), Korea Republic (Group I), Japan (Group J) and Indonesia (Group K) also secured qualification as the group winners in November.

The Group A winners and the four best second-placed teams will join hosts Uzbekistan in the finals.

Should Uzbekistan, who finished runners-up in Group F of the Qualifiers, emerge as one of the best four second-placed teams, the fifth-best second-placed side will advance to the finals.

