Winners of water research, eco school prizes announced

MUSCAT: The Middle East Desalination Research Centre (MEDRC) on Wednesday announced the names of winners of “Omani Young Water Researchers Award 2020’ and the ‘Eco School Prize’.

The competition seeks to encourage Omani youths to conduct studies in the field of water use and water resources.

The prize for the higher studies category went to Ibtihal al Manthri of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), whose entry was titled “Water, Land and Energy Use Efficiencies of AC-cooled Greenhouses Based on Field Experiments”.

In the undergraduate category, SQU student Kawther al Ismaili won the first place through her research project titled “Microwave-Assisted Synthesis of CdS Sub-Microspheres for the Degradation of Chlorophenols Under Solar Light Irradiation”.

The Wastewater Research Prize was won by Aziza al Hinai and Halima al Haimli of SQU for a research paper titled “Comparison between two and three-chamber MDC performance using buffered and non-buffered anolyte”.

The Omani water researchers award was founded by MEDRC in cooperation with the Embassy of the Netherlands in the Sultanate, Omar Al Zawawi Establishment and Haya Water.

The Eco School Prize was won by Al Maabela al Shamalia School. The prize was sponsored by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Oman LNG Development Foundation, and supported by the Ministry of Education, SQU College of Engineering and Oman Film and Theatre Society.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim bin Said al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.