 Winners of HM’s Cup of Municipality, Water Resources Month Competitions announced

Muscat: Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shehi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, announced on Thursday results of the 29th Municipality and Water Resources Month Competitions, 2019 under the theme “Continuous Efforts and Sustainable Development”.

His Majesty’s Cups, along with cash prize, were awarded to the following wilayats: the first place was won by the Wilayat of Ibri, the second place by the Wilayat of Bahla, the third place by the Wilayat of Madha, the fourth place by the Wilayat of Samayil, and the fifth place by the Wilayat of Sur.

The Ministry’s cups, with cash prizes, were awarded to the following wilayats: the first place was won by the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, the second place by the Wilayat of Al Khaboura, the third place by the Wilayat of Barka, the fourth place by the Wilayat of Shinas, and the fifth place by the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid.

4 wilayats won the Ministry’s shields with cash prizes, namely the Wilayats of Dema Wa Al Taaiyin, Al Musnaa, Mahdha and Haima.

The Ministry also decided to honour the Wilayat of Al Rustaq in appreciation of its efforts in the field of road construction and paving, in addition to honouring the Wilayat of Nizwa in appreciation of its efforts in the field of organizing markets and residential neighborhoods. –ONA

