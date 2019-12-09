Winners of HM Scouting excellence competition announced

Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education announced the winners of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Cup for Scouting and Guidance Excellence for the academic year 2018-2019.

The Directorate-General of Education in South Al Batinah Governorate came in first place and was crowned with His Majesty’s Cup. The Directorate-General of Education in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate came in the second place and North Al Batinah finished third.

Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education gave a statement in which she extended her thanks and gratitude for His Majesty for the attention he accorded to scouting and guidance in the Sultanate and for allocating His Majesty’s Cup to the governorates which display excellence in scouting and guidance. — ONA

