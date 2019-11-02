Winners of ‘Green Innovation Eco-Thon’ feted

MUSCAT, NOV 2 – Omani youngsters with the best practical ideas of protecting and preserving the environment while promoting a less carbon-footprint culture were honoured by Nama Group and the Environment Society Oman (ESO). An event in this regard was held under the auspices of Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs at Tanweer on Saturday. ‘Green Innovation Eco-Thon’ — a first-of-its-kind three-day event saw the participation of 21 competing teams of students from various colleges in the Sultanate.

The event was attended by Her Highness Sayyida Tania bint Shabib al Said, President of ESO, Eng Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Nama Group, alongside environmental experts and stakeholders.

A total of three winners and three runners-up were awarded for their ideas for projects that align with national and global sustainability development strategies and reflect Nama’s sustainability goals.

The first prize of RO 2,000 was bagged by a team of students from the National University of Science and Technology, Musanah Technical College, A’Sharqiyah University and Higher College of Technology, for their entry, ‘E-Nitro’, an electronic mobile station using pressure by nitrogen — Internet integration.

An innovative idea by Sohar College of Applied Science titled ‘Carbon Catcher System’, which uses solar energy to capture carbon, and therefore reduce its emission in the atmosphere, was adjudged to be the second best idea and given RO 1,500.

The third prize of RO 1,000 was awarded to a team from Sultan Qaboos University for the project ‘Winds for Lights’ which utilises the wind created by cars in the highway to generate electricity. Three runner-up teams were also awarded RO 500 each.

Held from October 17 to 19, the Green Innovation Eco-Thon challenged teams of students to create innovative digital solutions for environmental challenges like waste management, renewable energy and alternatives.

“We had some truly remarkable entries this year and they showed us that not only are youth aware of the current environmental challenges Oman is facing, but they have the skills and the motivation to do something about it,” said Dareen Mehdi, ESO Board Member.

The Eco-Thon is a great example to other young people that technology and innovation can be used to tackle these challenges,” she said.

Ghada al Yousef, Executive Manager, Group Communication and Sustainability at Nama Group, lauded the achievements of Omani youngsters saying that they proved that they are active and responsible in the creativity and potential they’ve shown in their projects and joining efforts towards a brighter future for the country.

The panel of judges included Ibrahim al Harthi, Director of Technical Regulation, Authority for Electricity Regulation; Adel al Hubaishi, Senior Adviser, Zubair Small Enterprises Centre/ The Zubair Corporation; Dr Mehdi Jaffar, Independent Consultant on Sustainable Development; Hassan al Ajmi, Corporate Risk and Group Business Continuity Manager, Nama Group; and Dr Farah al Barwani, Research and Development Manager at the Environmental Centre of Excellence.

