Winners of design contest for Madayn announced

MUSCAT: Shumookh Investment and Services Company, the investment arm of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn announced on Tuesday the results of a competition announced by Shumookh for the architectural design of Madayn’s head office building. The event was held at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat under the auspices of Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of Madayn. Ayman bin Saif al Qari, the first place winner, received RO 10,000, F&M Middle East Engineering Consultancy got RO 5,000 for the second place and Abdulla Mukadam & Partners received RO 2,000 for the third place.

Musallam al Hudaifi, CEO of Shumookh Investment and Services, said that Madayn along with its investment arm Shumookh aim at developing infrastructure of the industrial cities with globally competitive capabilities, and strive to create the best environment for the growth of industries in the Sultanate. “In addition to that, Madayn and Shumookh aim to attract strategic regional and global investments and partnerships, and contribute to enhancement of the national income through creating opportunities for the national cadres. “These objectives come in light of the rapid growth witnessed by the industrial sector in Oman and to achieve the future vision of the Omani economy,” Al Hudaifi pointed out. — ONA