Winners of contests for youth announced

NIZWA, MARCH 3 – The Youth Committee has announced winners in different categories involving Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta governorates. The competition categories were public speech for the age group of 10 to 15 years, sports commentary and Al Sheelah Art for the age group of 16 and 25 years. The winners in each field will represent the governorate at the level of the Sultanate.

PUBLIC SPEAKING

Eight competitors from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Izki Sports Centre, and Al Wusta Club, participated in public speaking contest. Reem al Abri represented Al Hamra Club. Jenan al Hinai represented Bahla Club, Maryam al Harraasi from Nizwa, Anas al Mahrouqi from Al Bashaer, Maysoon al Amri from Samayil, Tayma al Siyabi from Fanja, Abrar al Darmaki from Izki, and Abdul Rahman al Wahaibi from Al Wusta Club. Abrar bint Salim al Darmaki won the first place, Jenan bint Saif al Hinai from Bahla Club came second, and the third place went to Samayil Club by Maysoon bint Hamdan al Amri.

SPORTS COMMENTARY

Eight competitors from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Izki Sports Center, and Al Wusta Club participated in this contest. The referees committee consisted of commentators Salim al Salmi and Ahmed al Ajmi.

Said bin Mubarak al Mughairi from Al Wusta Club won the first place, Muhalab al Amri from Izki Sports Center got second place, and Al Munthir al Khusaibi from Al Bashaer got third place.

AL SHEELAH ART

Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Izki Sports Center, and Al Wusta Club participated in this contest.

The evaluation committee consisted of Salim al Yaqoubi and Ali al Namani. Khaled bin Mohammed al Darai from Bahla Club won the first place, Mohammed bin Tanaf al Hakmani from Al Wusta Club won second place, and Arhab bin Mahfoudh al Rahbi got third place.