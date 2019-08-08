Win at Spa not by chance, says Ahmad

Oman racing star Ahmad al Harthy said his recent triumph at Spa 24-Hour Endurance Blancpain racing championship didn’t come by chance but result of outstanding team work.

Ahmad was speaking at a reception by the Oman Automobile Association (OAA) at its premises on Wednesday.

“First of all it’s not only Ahmad al Harthy, the triumph is result of great team work. My co-drivers and technicians and the entire team deserves the praise.”

“With our determination and hard work we were able to win 49 out of 50 points for our team Oman Racing,” Al Harthy said.

The Omani racer was partnered by regular Blancpain team-mates Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc, with the addition of Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim to the TF Sport engineered squad for the Total 24 Hours of Spa event at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on July 27-28.

The function at the OAA headquarters was presided over by Brigadier (Retd) Salim bin Ali al Maskari, Chairman of the OAA. Chief guest for the evening was Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas.

Several OAA officials including Suleiman bin Abdullah al Rawahi, General Manager of OAA, Shaikh Khalid bin Mohammed al Zubair, former chairman of Oman Olympic Committee, golfer Azaan al Rumhy and racer Al Faisal al Zubair apart from racing enthusiasts were in attendance at the function.

Accompanied by the minister and the OAA chief, Ahmad also unveiled a new go-karting car for the racing kids at the OAA’s Speed Arena.

Ahmad started off by replying to some out-of-place criticism in social media about the worthiness of his victory in the Pro-Am category of Spa 24-Hour event.

“One cannot go and take part in whatever category one wants to participate in any sports in my knowledge. One has to qualify to such and such race first of all,” the 37-year-old racer said.

“Those who are analysing the race should have proper background knowledge of the sport before doing it,” Ahmad said in reference to the criticism in social media.

“For me qualifying in the Pro-Am category and achieving the best possible result in it at the prestigious Spa 24-Hour Championship is a dream come true,” the motor racing icon of the Sultanate said.

BIGGEST VICTORY OF CAREER

The Muscat resident termed his Spa 24-Hour victory as the biggest ever in his career.

“I have had some great achievements in the past. Championship win in 2017 (Blancpain) will always remain as an outstanding achievement. But the victory at Spa is so special.

“By the sheer weight of the championship as 24-Hour Spa Challenge it definitely becomes the best ever in my career and inspires me to do further achievement,” Ahmad concluded.

Congratulating Ahmad, the OAA chairman said: “This is a proud moment for the Oman motor sports and the OAA. We wish him all the best in the future championships,” Al Maskari said.

He also thanked Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, for his whole-hearted support to the OAA and its activities.

Omani racer Al Faisal said Ahmad’s victory is a big motivation for young racers like him.

“We can learn a lot from Ahmad’s achievements and these results are great for Oman motor sport,” the youngster said.