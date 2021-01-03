Local Main 

Will the vaccine be a travel requirement?

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has replied to some queries by the people now that the national vaccination campaign is underway in the Sultanate.

Making the vaccine a travel requirement will depend on each country’s national policies and on the availability of the vaccine in the quantities that allow it to be used as an additional requirement or as an alternative to PCR test and isolation.

Will the vaccine be effective against the  14 new mutated variants of Covid-19
From preliminary data, there are no indications that the s vaccine will not be effective against the new strain, but studies are still going on to answer this question.

Vaccination gains momentum

