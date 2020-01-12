MUSCAT: Condolences continue to pour for late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Sunday as the country marked the first day of official mourning on Sunday.

“Very sad and my condolences are with the people of Oman at this tragic moment. Sultan Qaboos will always be in our thoughts we all miss him,” said an emotional message received at the Observer.

“The sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos marks the end of an era. A visionary, statesman and nation builder the likes of His Majesty walk this earth seldom. It’s difficult to come to terms with this loss,” said a senior journalist based in Oman.

He was a great King and such people are alive in history always. Rest him in peace, I really can say the Omani people are very kind,” said another message.

“On behalf of the International Human Rights Commission. I am deeply saddened to learn the death of

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The region lost a great statesman and peacemaker. Our condolences and sympathy go to the people and government of Oman, Said Dr M Shahid A Khan of International Human Rights Commission.

“I couldn’t meet him or catch a glimpse of his ever in life, but, my pain is no less than the pain his family n near n dear ones would be going through today. I stand with Oman today on this day of grief and sorrow,” said Dr Nandita.

Congratulations to the people of Oman on this smooth transition. May Allah bless the soul of Sultan Qaboos, a pragmatist and wise leader, who developed his country while at the same time shielding it from the regional tensions and conflagrations,” said an expatriate. Chona Thomas, senior consultant plastic surgeon and former head of plastic surgery service in Oman, says the spectacular transformation of Oman as a primitive country in the early 70s to a modern country with all excellent facilities for a civilised living within a short time in the history is the greatest contribution of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to Oman and its people. “This is possible only because His Majesty sets up a role model to government and to Omanis in general. Having come to Oman as a locum surgeon in 1971, I became an Omani Citizen and got the wonderful opportunity to witness the tremendous changes to uplift Oman to its present stage by the guidance and leadership of His Majesty.

“With a group of dedicated people comprising of Omanis and expatriates in the different ministries under His Majesty’s government, the picture of Oman started changing rapidly in all fields under the many five-year plans.”

He added, “The regular yearly program of His Majesty’s ‘Meet the People Tour,’ used to get first-hand information regarding the different wilayats of the country and the people and their problems, and formulated and implemented policies for the improvement and development of that region.

His Majesty proved to be an amalgam — what is best in a ruler, a benevolent leader, a visionary, a disciplined chief with the total dedication and determination for the improvement of Oman

and its people and a peacemaker to the entire world.

His demise is a great loss to the Sultanate, Middle East region and the world at large and may his soul rest in peace. We wish and pray that the spirit of Renaissance will be continued with prosperity and peace in Oman under the wise leadership of his successor His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour.”

Dr Saida Khalilova, SQU Associate Professor in piano, also expressed condolences to the Omani nation and its people. “It is most definitely a great loss of such an impeccable leader. One of the greatest to have ever walked on the earth and his vision and foresight led the country all these years. I wish patience and fortitude to everyone as we are led under a new Sultan. Ameen.”

Related