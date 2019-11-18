Wilayats of Sultanate mark 49 National Day

Muscat: Celebrations were held in all wilayats of the Sultanate on the occasion of the 49th National Day, on Monday. Walis received large numbers of well-wishers in their officers including dignitaries, representatives of public and private establishments, citizens and residents.

They expressed their happiness for taking part in the celebrations of the 49th anniversary of Oman’s National Day, the day which marks a historic crossroad for the Sultanate being the stepping stone for the country’s auspicious Renaissance. Crowds of citizens renewed their pledge to carry on with the development march inspired by the wise visions of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the leader and initiator of Oman’s modern Renaissance.

They vowed to work even harder to preserve the national achievements attained over the past five decades promising to double their efforts to add on more achievements with the aim of fulfilling the aspirations of the Omani people.

