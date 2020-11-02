Wilayat of Khasab: Dolphins and dhows

Muscat: The Wilayat of Khasab is wedged between steep cliffs and the sea, a feature you can’t fail to appreciate when arriving by air or entering the harbour by boat.

Khasab is the capital of Musandam governorate on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz between Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The wilayat is located 570 km away from Muscat. The area is distinguished for its stunning villages and thrilling roads leading trekkers to the mountainous spots in Khasab. No wonder it is called the Norway of Arabia

The wilayat offers the perfect starting point to explore the unknown Musandam peninsula and its special and unique traditions and culture. Today, you can enjoy great locations in and around the city and spend several days enjoying the region.

Khasab, home to Khasab Port, takes its name from its fertile soil. Khasab can be reached by daily flights from Muscat, by the sea in fast ferries and by car through a road that cuts through the UAE.

The wilayat covers 136 coastal and mountainous hamlets that differ in their terrains. Khasab experiences humidity in summer and rainy, cold weather in winter. Though the name of Khasab is attributed to the fertility of the soil, agriculture, and many dams, the wilayat has been witnessing a lack of rains recently.

Khasab Castle is located in the wilayat. Omanis rebuilt it on the ruins of the old castle constructed by the Portuguese in the seventeenth century on top of an ancient fort existed since unknown times.

The castle’s gigantic middle tower is now a museum that displays various handicrafts and archaeological collections.

A model of Bayt AlQefel (the lock house) is built in the castle’s courtyard in addition to a well that demonstrates the method of drawing water from it.

Al Kamazerah Castle is located in the heart of the town in addition to three towers named as Seebah, Kabs Al Qasr, and Said bin Ahmed.

The wilayat comprises old mosques such as Al Seebah that was rebuilt in 1980, Al Souq and Al Kamazerah that were rebuilt during the prosperous era.

The Wilayat of Khasab enjoys magnificent tourist landmarks including islands and khors. The longest and most dramatic of all the Musandam khors is Khor ash Sham that stretches for some 16 km in total, hemmed in between two high lines of mountains. A string of remote hamlets dots the shoreline, accessible only by boat, each a home to a small number of families.

The khor is home to dolphins that get attracted by the sound of boat engines. They’ll often swim alongside passing dhows, dipping playfully in and out of the water.

About halfway down Khor ash Sham lies the lonely Telegraph Island (or Jazirat Telegraph) that is counted as a popular stopping point for dhow cruises halting here

for lunch. Boats can moor next to the island at high tide.

At low tide you’ll have to swim across. The area enfolds pure springs, wadis, green landscapes and clean beaches.

Inhabitants of the wilayat practise a number of traditional occupations like fishing, livestock rearing, cultivating date palms, lemon and vegetables.

Khasab encompasses essential government services including hospitals, health centres, sports complex, Omani Women’s Association, airport, police and civil defence stations, road networks and crafts authority.

In September, Muscat National Development and Investment Company (Asaas Oman) on Monday signed a usufruct agreement with the Office of Minister of State and Governor of Musandam to develop Bassah Beach in the Wilayat of Khasab to the tune of RO9 million.

The agreement provides for the development of an area of 73,000 to set up a number of facilities, including a tourism resort and a public park.

With its wide stretch of pristine sands flanked by crystal blue water and rocky hills, Bassah Beach, which lies 2.6 km from the centre of the Wilayat (Khasab town), is a tourist attraction.

In May, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and IT opened the 39-km Khasab-Taibat road in Musandam Governorate to traffic following the completion of a rehabilitation and development project.

The renovation works involved levelling horizontal curves and removing a lane adjoining a mountain thereby solving the problem of rocks falling on the road endangering motorists as well as installing rockfall protection in other locations.

The project also involved construction of three rest houses, a 1.5 km walkway, wave breakers and 45 viaducts besides upgrading some intersections along the road.